We round up the stats before Newcastle play Watford this weekend
NUFC have a tough match ahead of them after losing 1-0 to Cambridge United
Wednesday, 12th January 2022, 4:39 pm
Newcastle previously played Watford at Vicarage Road drawing 1-1 back in September.
After losing 1-0 though to Cambridge United, hopefully they will go on with a drive to win, especially with new signing Kieran Trippier.
Newcastle took an early lead at 23 minutes through Sean Longstaff against Watford, but couldn’t hold out for the win as Ismaïla Sarr equalised in the 72 minute mark.
Let’s hope things are different this time round.