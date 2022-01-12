Newcastle previously played Watford at Vicarage Road drawing 1-1 back in September.

After losing 1-0 though to Cambridge United, hopefully they will go on with a drive to win, especially with new signing Kieran Trippier.

Newcastle took an early lead at 23 minutes through Sean Longstaff against Watford, but couldn’t hold out for the win as Ismaïla Sarr equalised in the 72 minute mark.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Newcastle defender Emil Krafth reacts with frustration during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park on January 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)