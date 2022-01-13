We spoke to Newcastle United fans to see how they felt about the rest of the season

With new signings, we asked fans how they felt about Newcastle’s future

By Jatinder Dhillon
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 9:36 am

Despite new signing Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United got off to a bad start this year losing 1-0 to Cambridge United.

Trippier though showed his class and team spirit by staying behind to applaud fans who showed up to support the team, while also telling players to show some respect to them.

We asked fans if they think Newcastle will be able to battle out of relegation and stay in the Premier League.

NEWCASTLE UPON TYNE, ENGLAND - JANUARY 08: Newcastle defender Emil Krafth reacts with frustration during the Emirates FA Cup Third Round match between Newcastle United and Cambridge United at St James' Park on January 08, 2022 in Newcastle upon Tyne, England. (Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images)