Despite new signing Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United got off to a bad start this year losing 1-0 to Cambridge United.

Trippier though showed his class and team spirit by staying behind to applaud fans who showed up to support the team, while also telling players to show some respect to them.

We asked fans if they think Newcastle will be able to battle out of relegation and stay in the Premier League.