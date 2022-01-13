We spoke to Newcastle United fans to see how they felt about the rest of the season
With new signings, we asked fans how they felt about Newcastle’s future
Thursday, 13th January 2022, 9:36 am
Despite new signing Kieran Trippier, Newcastle United got off to a bad start this year losing 1-0 to Cambridge United.
Trippier though showed his class and team spirit by staying behind to applaud fans who showed up to support the team, while also telling players to show some respect to them.
We asked fans if they think Newcastle will be able to battle out of relegation and stay in the Premier League.