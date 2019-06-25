When is Prime Day?

This July, UK Prime members will have access to more Prime Day deals than ever before across Amazon.co.uk, from fashion, furniture and beauty to electronics, smart home and Amazon devices. Prime Day starts at 00.01am on Monday, 15 July and – for the first time ever – runs for 48 hours, offering members two full days of the best in shopping and entertainment with great savings to be had. Prime members will enjoy more than one million deals around the world this Prime Day, with limited-time offers, never-before-seen entertainment and exclusive launches – all still to be revealed.

“Get ready, as we pull back the curtain to reveal exclusive products, special performances and two full days of phenomenal deals this Prime Day,” said Jeff Wilke, Amazon CEO Worldwide Consumer. “Our vision is that Prime Day should be the absolute best time to be a member - when you can enjoy shopping, savings, entertainment and some of the best deals Prime members have ever seen. Stay tuned as we reveal thousands of new product launches, as well as world-class entertainment and more, leading up to Prime Day on July 15 and 16.”

This year, Prime Day will feature incredible deals on Amazon devices – and the biggest Prime Day deals ever on Alexa-enabled devices. Members can also enjoy more from Prime’s entertainment benefits this Prime Day, including great deals and exclusive content from Amazon Music, Prime Video and Twitch Prime, with some big surprises from some of the world’s top talent to be announced. As a taster, kicking off this week, from 28th June to 18th July, Prime members can rent or buy blockbuster movies and get up to 50% off, including Bohemian Rhapsody, Mamma Mia! Here We Go Again, Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, Bumblebee and Venom.

A selection of early deals are live on amazon.co.uk/primeday from today, with new deals going live throughout the lead up to Prime Day. Those new to Prime can sign up for a free trial at www.amazon.co.uk/prime to make sure they don’t miss out.

New for Prime Day this year are featured Lightning Deals. These deals will include jaw-dropping prices on top brands. Due to the nature of these deals, many will have limited quantities and could sell out fast, so Prime members are advised to check back regularly to view new deals launching throughout the 48-hour event. The featured Lightning Deals will include some of the most exciting products of the year.

Brands around the world have learned that Prime Day is a perfect time to offer highly anticipated or never-before seen products – giving these coveted items a launch like no other. Kicking off today, the first Prime Day launches are available on site, with plenty more coming. Top picks available exclusively for Prime members to pre-order from today include: L'Oreal’s first reusable sheet mask; new SS19 charms from Thomas Sabo Jewellery; and the first-ever Alexa-enabled musical keyboard from Rockjam.

Prime members can support small and medium-sized businesses this Prime Day by shopping deals from Amazon Storefronts, Amazon Handmade, Amazon Launchpad, and more. Last Prime Day, small and medium-sized businesses selling in Amazon’s stores surpassed $1.5 billion in sales globally. This year, members can shop hundreds of thousands of new Prime Day deals from small and medium-sized businesses worldwide.

This year’s Prime Day sale is available to Prime members in the U.K., U.S., Spain, Singapore, Netherlands, Mexico, Luxembourg, Japan, Italy, India, Germany, France, China, Canada, Belgium, Austria, Australia and – new this year – United Arab Emirates.