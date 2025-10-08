The book that could shatter the wealth management industry | Lane Clark

A bombshell new book is set to shake the foundations of the wealth management industry and expose an uncomfortable truth: most investors are paying high fees for underperformance - and have been for decades.

In Why Your Wealth Manager Is Robbing You Blind, author Lane Clark, a veteran trader with over 25 years’ experience in financial markets and the founder of disruptive investment platform TPP, pulls back the curtain on an industry that has profited handsomely while failing the very people it’s meant to serve.

This isn’t another dry textbook on investing. It’s a punch-in-the-face exposé of how the wealth management model really works - and why it so rarely works for investors.

A System Built to Reward Itself – Even When You Lose

At the heart of Clark’s book is a brutal truth that most investors never hear: 80% of wealth managers underperform their benchmarks, yet they still charge full fees, still get paid, and still profit even when their clients lose money.

For decades, the traditional wealth model has hidden behind jargon, complexity and glossy brochures while quietly eroding investor returns through layers of fees, kickbacks, and closet indexing. Investors have been conditioned to accept underperformance as normal - even inevitable.

But Clark disagrees. He said: “If a wealth manager can’t beat a basic index tracker, why are they charging premium fees?

"It’s like paying a Michelin-starred chef to microwave your dinner. It’s insulting, and it’s time investors stopped accepting it.”

A Movement to Empower Investors

This book is more than just a critique. It’s a rallying cry, and a practical playbook, for investors to fight back.

Drawing on decades of first-hand market experience, Clark explains in clear, jargon-free language exactly how the wealth management industry operates, why it continues to underperform, and most importantly, what investors can do about it.

From exposing the hidden drag of compounding fees, to showing how technology and smarter portfolio construction can add meaningful performance every year, Why Your Wealth Manager Is Robbing You Blind arms readers with the knowledge and tools to take control of their wealth.

The message is simple but powerful: investors don’t need to accept the old model anymore.

Proof It Works: The TPP Revolution

Unlike many critics of the industry, Clark doesn’t just talk theory, he’s built a real-world alternative that proves investors can do better.

Through TPP, a technology-driven investment platform Clark founded to challenge the status quo, clients are already seeing the results of a radically different approach. TPP’s benchmark-beating strategies, including its “Long or Flat” and hybrid portfolios, have consistently outperformed traditional wealth managers without the bloated fees or outdated structures.

The platform operates on a simple, but revolutionary principle: TPP only wins when the investor wins. With no ongoing management fees and performance-based charging, the incentives are finally aligned.

It’s an approach that’s resonating. TPP was recently named Best Subscription Investment Platform UK 2025 by Wealth & Finance International, and its growing client base is proof that investors are hungry for change.

Clark added: “This isn’t just about building a business. It’s about building a movement. The days of investors paying 1.5% a year for 0.8% returns are numbered.”

A Wake-Up Call to the Industry

The implications of this book stretch far beyond individual investors. If its message gains traction, and all signs suggest it will, it could force an industry-wide reckoning.

Wealth managers and financial advisers who have long relied on opacity, inertia and reputation may find themselves under unprecedented pressure to justify their fees and performance.

Regulators and policymakers could face new scrutiny over whether investors are truly being protected. And new generations of investors, armed with knowledge and better options, may simply walk away from the old model altogether.

Clark believes the shift is already underway. He said: "We’re at a tipping point. Technology, transparency and data have changed what’s possible. Investors are waking up to the fact they’ve been overpaying for underperformance, and once they know, they don’t go back.”

For Every Investor Who’s Ever Asked “Is This All There Is?”

Why Your Wealth Manager Is Robbing You Blind speaks directly to a growing frustration among investors: that despite rising markets and decades of promises, their wealth hasn’t grown as it should have.

It answers the questions too few investors ask, and too many wealth managers avoid:

Why does my portfolio lag behind the index?

Where do all these fees actually go?

Are my adviser’s incentives aligned with mine?

And most importantly: how can I do better?

Clark doesn’t just provide the answers, he gives readers a roadmap to a more efficient, transparent and performance-focused way of investing.

Early Buzz and Anticipation

Even before launch, Why Your Wealth Manager Is Robbing You Blind is generating significant anticipation. Early readers have described it as “the book the wealth industry hoped would never be written” and “a wake-up call for anyone serious about their money”.

Influencers, journalists and industry insiders are already requesting copies, and Clark is confident the book will become an Amazon bestseller upon release.

About the Author

Lane Clark is a professional trader with more than 25 years’ experience in global financial markets. He is the founder of TPP, a disruptive investment platform built to challenge the outdated wealth management model and deliver benchmark-beating performance for investors. Clark is a regular commentator on market dynamics, investor behaviour and the future of wealth management.