10 amazing photos from a night out in South Tyneside in 2014

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 22nd Sep 2024, 12:00 BST

Let’s rewind to a night on the town 10 years ago.

Who’s up for a 2014 night out in South Tyneside?

We are and we are doing it with 10 photos of people having a great time in Manhattans a decade ago.

Wayne Groves, a DJ at the time, shared these photos with us and we thank him for the wonderful reminder.

Free newsletters from your Gazette provide South Tyneside’s latest news and sport - sign up here

All we need now is four you to take a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Looking back to 2014.

1. In the picture

Looking back to 2014. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Such happy faces but do you recognise them?

2. Enjoying the evening

Such happy faces but do you recognise them? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Taking you back to a Manhattans night out.

3. Great times

Taking you back to a Manhattans night out. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Have you spotted someone you know in these pictures?

4. Time for a photo

Have you spotted someone you know in these pictures? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South Tyneside