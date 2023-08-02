Do you remember what life in Hebburn was like in the 1970's?

It's hard to believe the 70's were 50 years ago and so much has changed within that time from the way we live and work to the foods we eat.

It's time for another trip down memory lane as we look at life in Hebburn back in the 1970's.

What do you remember most from the decade?

1 . At the double A 1970 photo showing the 253,000-ton giant tanker Esso Hibernia at Wallsend Shipyard, and in the foreground the 22,940-ton liquefied gas carrier Faraday at Hebburn Shipyard. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

2 . Hebburn in 1971 The Hebburn Play Group in August 1971. Were you a part of it? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

3 . Happy times in Hebburn Hebburn Crusaders were pictured as they got ready for a carnival procession in 1972. Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales

4 . St Rollex Street, Hebburn It’s October 1973 and St Rollex Street, Hebburn is in the picture. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette Photo Sales