10 photos of life in Hebburn in the 1970's
Do you remember what life in Hebburn was like in the 1970's?
It's hard to believe the 70's were 50 years ago and so much has changed within that time from the way we live and work to the foods we eat.
It's time for another trip down memory lane as we look at life in Hebburn back in the 1970's.
What do you remember most from the decade?
