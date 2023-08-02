News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
‘Traumatised’ family’s home flooded with ‘dirty brown’ sewage
Pee-wee Herman star Paul Reuben dies at the age of 70
Back to school - teachers strikes finally over
Madonna 'lucky to be alive' after battle with bacterial infection
Love Island winter series ‘axed’ due to low ratings
Eight hospitalised after 'chemical substance' set off in nightclub

10 photos of life in Hebburn in the 1970's

Do you remember what life in Hebburn was like in the 1970's?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 2nd Aug 2023, 10:13 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2023, 10:21 BST

It's hard to believe the 70's were 50 years ago and so much has changed within that time from the way we live and work to the foods we eat.

It's time for another trip down memory lane as we look at life in Hebburn back in the 1970's.

What do you remember most from the decade?

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

READ MORE: A chat with Joe McElderry: ‘I’m blessed to come from the North East’

A 1970 photo showing the 253,000-ton giant tanker Esso Hibernia at Wallsend Shipyard, and in the foreground the 22,940-ton liquefied gas carrier Faraday at Hebburn Shipyard.

1. At the double

A 1970 photo showing the 253,000-ton giant tanker Esso Hibernia at Wallsend Shipyard, and in the foreground the 22,940-ton liquefied gas carrier Faraday at Hebburn Shipyard. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
The Hebburn Play Group in August 1971. Were you a part of it?

2. Hebburn in 1971

The Hebburn Play Group in August 1971. Were you a part of it? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Hebburn Crusaders were pictured as they got ready for a carnival procession in 1972.

3. Happy times in Hebburn

Hebburn Crusaders were pictured as they got ready for a carnival procession in 1972. Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
It’s October 1973 and St Rollex Street, Hebburn is in the picture. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. St Rollex Street, Hebburn

It’s October 1973 and St Rollex Street, Hebburn is in the picture. Remember this? Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Related topics:HebburnNorth East