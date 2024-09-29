10 stunning retro autumn scenes from South Tyneside from down the years

Published 29th Sep 2024
What a Autumn can be one of the best times of year – and look at the great scenes it has provided us with over the years.

From seasonal stage shows to sports matches in the cold, Jarrow students creating an Autumn collage to Christmas lights going up. It has all happened during October in years gone by.

We have scenes to share from Simonside, Westoe, and Sandhaven beach. But don’t just take our word for it. Take a look and then get in touch to tell us more.

