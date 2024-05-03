'100-year story in South Tyneside' - Siemens named as Gazette awards sponsor

Siemens are one of this year's Pride of South Tyneside Awards sponsors.

Siemens have been announced as the latest sponsor for the upcoming Pride of South Tyneside Awards.

Nominations are still being sought for the big annual event, which this year takes place on Thursday, June 20 at The Clarion Hotel, Boldon. And Siemens will this year, sponsor the Environmental Champion Award, for the second year in succession.

In a statement confirming their support for the awards, the company said: “Siemens is a leading technology company focused on transforming the everyday, for everyone. The business works across industry, infrastructure, transport, and healthcare helping design and deliver more resource-efficient factories, resilient supply chains, smarter buildings and grids, cleaner transportation and more advanced healthcare. By combining the real and the digital worlds, Siemens empowers its customers to transform their industries and markets for the benefit of society.

“As a business, Siemens has a 100-year story in South Tyneside and we are proud to be part of the community here. We are involved with a host of volunteering initiatives and support local skills through internships and apprenticeships. We believe that sustainability is the biggest challenge facing society and are taking action ourselves – both through our work transforming our customers’ businesses using technology and by being part of the communities where we work, helping promote the benefits of decarbonisation, equality and diversity to help foster better sustainability.

“We are proud to support the Environmental Champion Award for the 2nd year, recognising and celebrating the important work being done across South Tyneside in driving forward sustainability.”

Nominations - how to enter

There’s plenty of time to enter before the closing date for nominations on May 13.

Then, the judges face the unenviable task of trying to whittle down the entries into a shortlist.

All of the chosen finalists will get to attend the grand finale. We will reveal the winners at a glittering evening of celebration on Thursday, June 20 at The Clarion Hotel, Boldon.