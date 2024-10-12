11 incredible photos of South Tyneside through the 1960s

What a changing world it is – and just look at these 1960s photos to show just how much it has altered.

All these pictures were taken by Shields Gazette photographers over 50 years ago and they will bring back memories for some people.

How much has the area changed since these scenes were captured? What about the fashions and the hairstyles?

We have views of shops, coalworks, streets, pubs and more.

Take a look, re-live the memories, and then get in touch to share your own memories of a bygone era.

Pictured at the dyeworks The counter section of the Harton Dyeworks shop in King Street, with the conveyor belt in the background in September 1964.

On the spot checks Ministry of Transport officials making on-the-spot test of private cars at South Shields in April 1963.

Hard at work in 1963 Members of the South Shields Round Table at work on the children's playground which they were constructing at South Shields General Hospital in 1963.