11 incredible photos of South Tyneside through the 1960s

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 12th Oct 2024, 06:00 GMT

Let’s look back at South Tyneside memories from the 60s.

What a changing world it is – and just look at these 1960s photos to show just how much it has altered.

All these pictures were taken by Shields Gazette photographers over 50 years ago and they will bring back memories for some people.

How much has the area changed since these scenes were captured? What about the fashions and the hairstyles?

We have views of shops, coalworks, streets, pubs and more.

Take a look, re-live the memories, and then get in touch to share your own memories of a bygone era.

The counter section of the Harton Dyeworks shop in King Street, with the conveyor belt in the background in September 1964.

1. Pictured at the dyeworks

The counter section of the Harton Dyeworks shop in King Street, with the conveyor belt in the background in September 1964. Photo: Shields Gazette

Ministry of Transport officials making on-the-spot test of private cars at South Shields in April 1963.

2. On the spot checks

Ministry of Transport officials making on-the-spot test of private cars at South Shields in April 1963. Photo: Shields Gazette

Members of the South Shields Round Table at work on the children's playground which they were constructing at South Shields General Hospital in 1963.

3. Hard at work in 1963

Members of the South Shields Round Table at work on the children's playground which they were constructing at South Shields General Hospital in 1963. Photo: Shields Gazette

Workmen take advantage of a calm day to clear away sand whipped wall high at the entrance to Shields Pier in 1962.

4. Dealing with the elements

Workmen take advantage of a calm day to clear away sand whipped wall high at the entrance to Shields Pier in 1962. Photo: Shields Gazette

