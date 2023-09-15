11 photos of memories in South Shields in 2015
Take a look at these memories of South Shields from 2015.
and live on Freeview channel 276
It's time to take another trip down memory lane as we dive into some old photos from our archives.
Today we've chosen the year 2015. It's hard to believe it's been eight years since 2015.
Do you have fond memories of that year
Take a look through the gallery and see if you can spot someone you know
Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.