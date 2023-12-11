News you can trust since 1849
11 photos from South Shields Winter Parade

Check out the wonderful magic of the Winter Parade in our gallery.

By Holly Allton
Published 11th Dec 2023, 07:00 GMT

South Shields Winter Parade took place on Friday, December 8.

Organisations, dance schools and more from South Tyneside and beyond performed in the magical parade, to mark the beginning of the festivites in South Shields.

Check out our gallery of photos from the South Shields Winter Parade.

The Spark Drummers are a huge hit with South Shields residents every year.

The parade features magical winter characters.

South Shields were delighted by the beauty of the Winter Parade.

