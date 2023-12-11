11 photos from South Shields Winter Parade
Check out the wonderful magic of the Winter Parade in our gallery.
South Shields Winter Parade took place on Friday, December 8.
Organisations, dance schools and more from South Tyneside and beyond performed in the magical parade, to mark the beginning of the festivites in South Shields.
Check out our gallery of photos from the South Shields Winter Parade.
