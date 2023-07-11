11 photos from Westoe Crown Primary School’s music festival ‘Westonbury’
The event took place on Friday, July 7.
Pupils at Westoe Crown Primary School enjoyed their very own music festival inspired by Glastonbury. The event which was named ‘Westonbury’, took place on Friday, July 7 included live music, a silent disco, dance workshops, a garage band, circus skills, inflatables, and stalls selling items that the children had made.
Here are the best photos from the school event, taken by our photographer Stu Norton.
