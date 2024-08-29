11 retro photos showing everyday life in South Tyneside in 1994 - lets rewind 30 years

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 29th Aug 2024, 06:00 BST

Let's remind ourselves of life in South Tyneside in 1994.

We're rewinding 30 years to look at life in South Tyneside in 1994.

How many of these mid-90s scenes do you recognise?

Were you enjoying European Day at school? Or maybe watching Showaddywaddy on stage?

Sign up for the Gazette’s free email newsletters now 

Here we have 11 amazing memories from the Shields Gazette archives.

Let us know what you remember.

Roman soldiers celebrate the Rose Festival in South Shields.

1. Celebrating the Rose Festival

Roman soldiers celebrate the Rose Festival in South Shields. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Victoria Kaniewski of Whitburn Infants School helped to celebrate Save the Children's 75th birthday in this year. The school's pupils spent the day dressed up, many of them in the red and yellow of the Save the Children logo.

2. A special celebration

Victoria Kaniewski of Whitburn Infants School helped to celebrate Save the Children's 75th birthday in this year. The school's pupils spent the day dressed up, many of them in the red and yellow of the Save the Children logo. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
South Shields Amateur Operatic Society production of 42nd Street in 1994.

3. What a line-up!

South Shields Amateur Operatic Society production of 42nd Street in 1994. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
John Tighe and Michael Bates of Glassfix Glazing presenting rugby strips to Harton School rugby captain David Robson in 1994

4. A colourful new strip

John Tighe and Michael Bates of Glassfix Glazing presenting rugby strips to Harton School rugby captain David Robson in 1994 | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:South Tyneside

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.