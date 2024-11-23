11 retro photos showing everyday life in South Tyneside in 1994 - lets rewind 30 years

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 07:00 GMT
Let's remind ourselves of life in South Tyneside in 1994.

We're rewinding 30 years to look at life in South Tyneside in 1994.

How many of these mid-90s scenes do you recognise?

Were you enjoying European Day at school? Or maybe watching Showaddywaddy on stage?

Here we have 11 amazing memories from the Shields Gazette archives.

Let us know what you remember.

News you can trust since 1849
