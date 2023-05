Take a trip down memory lane to South Shields in the past.

South Shields is known for its rich history.

Our beloved town has certainly changed over the years, becoming more modern, while certain areas have remained the same as they were back in the day.

In this gallery of black and white photographs from South Shields past, we take a trip down memory lane to take a look at how our town has evolved.

1 . A Darth Vader visit to T and G Allans. In 1983, Star Wars character Darth Vader visited T and G Allans on King Street.

2 . Bouncy fun on Hexham Avenue Youngsters from Hexham Avenue in Hebburn enjoying an inflatable bouncy castle in 1985.

3 . A busy Mill Dam Residents of South Tyneside at Mill Dam in 1930.

4 . Keppel Street A moment in time captured, Keppel Street in 1940.