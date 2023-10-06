News you can trust since 1849
12 memories of Halloween across South Tyneside over the years

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 6th Oct 2023, 14:23 BST

With Halloween just around the corner we though we would take a trip down memory lane and take a look at some Halloween snaps over the years in South Tyneside.

We hope these photos bring back memories and give you some inspiration for Halloween this year.

Perhaps you can spot yourself or someone you know.

What has been your favourite Halloween costume?

A Halloween baby bounce session at South Shields Central Library in 2012. Recognise anyone?

1. Bouncing back to 2012

A Halloween baby bounce session at South Shields Central Library in 2012. Recognise anyone? Photo: Stu Norton

These youngsters certainly got into the Halloween spirit at a party held at The Mill Tavern, Hebburn in 2015. And we love their costumes.

2. Magnificent at The Mill Tavern, Hebburn

These youngsters certainly got into the Halloween spirit at a party held at The Mill Tavern, Hebburn in 2015. And we love their costumes. Photo: Tim Richardson

Tedco in Jarrow held a Halloween auction for Children In Need in 2008. Pictured are Susan Campbell, Darren Palmer and Janice Stott.

3. A Halloween auction in 2008

Tedco in Jarrow held a Halloween auction for Children In Need in 2008. Pictured are Susan Campbell, Darren Palmer and Janice Stott. Photo: SN

A children's Halloween party was held at the Asda store in Boldon to mark its relaunch in 2008. Were you there?

4. A Halloween party

A children's Halloween party was held at the Asda store in Boldon to mark its relaunch in 2008. Were you there? Photo: SN

