12 photos from Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Jarrow

12 photos from the annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Jarrow - can you spot yourself?

The Relay for Life Jarrow event is one of the biggest fundraising events in the borough which takes places each year and planning goes into the event all year round to bring the day together.

Once again crowds come together to fundraise in the fight to beat cancer. At the event, teams took it in turns to walk around the track over a 22-hour period. Survivors of cancer began the event with their Lap of Honour. Participants and supporters also honoured every life touched by cancer during the Candle of Hope ceremony.

A staggering £82,416 was raised which will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Take a look at the photo gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . Two child cancer survivors Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life organiser Ann Walsh at Monkton Stadium with survivors Bobby Jak, 12 and Lillie Slater, 19. Photo Sales

2 . Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium. Young girl shows her support with a purple flower at the event Photo Sales

3 . Smiles all round Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life organiser Ann Walsh at Monkton Stadium with David Ansell who is walking 10 miles a day for a 100 days. Photo Sales

4 . Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium. Ladies show their support at the event Photo Sales