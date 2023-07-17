News you can trust since 1849
12 photos from Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Jarrow

12 photos from the annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life Jarrow - can you spot yourself?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 17th Jul 2023, 10:32 BST

The Relay for Life Jarrow event is one of the biggest fundraising events in the borough which takes places each year and planning goes into the event all year round to bring the day together.

Once again crowds come together to fundraise in the fight to beat cancer. At the event, teams took it in turns to walk around the track over a 22-hour period.  Survivors of cancer began the event with their Lap of Honour. Participants and supporters also honoured every life touched by cancer during the Candle of Hope ceremony.

A staggering £82,416 was raised which will be donated to Cancer Research UK.

Take a look at the photo gallery and see if you can spot someone you know.

Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life organiser Ann Walsh at Monkton Stadium with survivors Bobby Jak, 12 and Lillie Slater, 19.

1. Two child cancer survivors

Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life organiser Ann Walsh at Monkton Stadium with survivors Bobby Jak, 12 and Lillie Slater, 19.

Young girl shows her support with a purple flower at the event

2. Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium.

Young girl shows her support with a purple flower at the event

Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life organiser Ann Walsh at Monkton Stadium with David Ansell who is walking 10 miles a day for a 100 days.

3. Smiles all round

Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life organiser Ann Walsh at Monkton Stadium with David Ansell who is walking 10 miles a day for a 100 days.

Ladies show their support at the event

4. Annual Cancer Research UK Relay for Life at Monkton Stadium.

Ladies show their support at the event

