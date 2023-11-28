12 wonderful photos from Hebburn's Christmas light switch on

Crowds gathered in Hebburn last night for the town's annual Christmas light switch on at Fountains Park.

Residents were entertained with music from St Aloysius Primary School, along with a brass quarter and a children's entertainer. Street performers also walked amongst the crowds putting a smiles on people's faces.

Santa made a special appearance at the event as he helped an elf and South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe light up the town ahead of the festive season.

Our photographer Stu Norton headed down to the event to take some photos.

