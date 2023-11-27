13 festive photos from Jarrow's Christmas light switch on
A festive evening at Jarrow's Christmas light switch on in 13 photos.
Crowds braved the cold to gather outside Jarrow Town Hall to mark the town's annual light switch on for Christmas.
The public were entertained with music from Jarrow Cross Primary School and Jen Cherene who compered the event.
There was also entertainment from a brass quartet, children's entertainer, street performers and a special visit from Santa.
South Tyneside Mayor John McCabe and Jarrow MP Kate Osborne officially switched the lights on for the town.
Our photographer St Norton headed down to the event to take some photos.
