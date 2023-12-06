13 more festive pet photos to mark annual Santa Paws special

The return of 'Santa Paws' made a comeback last week as we entered December.

We released the first batch of photos last week and have put together another gallery.

All pets are welcome to take part in Santa Paws – whether they’ve got feathers, fins, fur or otherwise – and we can’t wait to see their best festive outfits and accessories.

You can send yours to us on Facebook, and please include your pet’s name so we can include it in the caption.

Check out the photo gallery below.

