13 more festive pet photos to mark annual Santa Paws special

Readers share more festive pet photos for annual Santa Paws special.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 6th Dec 2023, 16:18 GMT

The return of 'Santa Paws' made a comeback last week as we entered December.

We released the first batch of photos last week and have put together another gallery.

All pets are welcome to take part in Santa Paws – whether they’ve got feathers, fins, fur or otherwise – and we can’t wait to see their best festive outfits and accessories.

You can send yours to us on Facebook, and please include your pet’s name so we can include it in the caption.

Check out the photo gallery below.

Credit: Vanessa Clifford

1. Eric in his Santa suit

Credit: Vanessa Clifford

Credit: Demi Lee

2. Snowball and Ginger feeling festive

Credit: Demi Lee

Credit: Sarah Thompkins

3. Nora posing in front of the Christmas tree

Credit: Sarah Thompkins

Credit: Donna Wilkie

4. Cody Claus

Credit: Donna Wilkie

