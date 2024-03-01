A South Tyneside charity has opened a new community after receiving a share of £8.8million government funding to support growth and prosperity in the Borough.

Hospitality and Hope welcome council members, charities and others along as it opened the doors to its third community shop based in Fowler Street, South Shields.

The charity worked with South Tyneside Council to assess the greatest need in terms of location for the shop and the Beacon and Bents ward came out on top.

Anyone living within a mile and a half radius of the shops can become a member of the community shop which will enable them to shop there once a week to buy goods at greatly discounted prices.

