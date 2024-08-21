13 photos from GCSE results day in South Tyneside down the years

GCSE results day is on the horizon and to commemorate all the amaong previous results from young people across South Tyneside, we have put together some of our favourite photos from previous results days down the years.
This year GCSE results day falls on Thursday, August 21. Good luck to everyone getting their results this week!
Before tomorrow, let’s take a look back at previous results days over the years.
Are there any familiar faces you recognise?
1. Jumping for joy
These girls at St Wilfrid's School seemed impressed with their 2008 results! Photo: Google
2. Hebburn Comprehensive
Proud of their results at Hebburn Comprehensive School in 2009 but how many faces do you recognise? Photo: Google
3. St Joseph's Catholic Academy
Sophie Thompson and Anna Cuspin celebrated their GCSE's at St Joseph's 16 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette
4. Harton College
This duo are all smiles after receiving their GCSE results in 2014 at Harton Technology College Photo: Shields Gazette
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.