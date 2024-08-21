Results day memories in South TynesideResults day memories in South Tyneside
13 photos from GCSE results day in South Tyneside down the years

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 21st Aug 2024, 12:00 BST

The big day for plenty of local teenagers is coming up this week.

GCSE results day is on the horizon and to commemorate all the amaong previous results from young people across South Tyneside, we have put together some of our favourite photos from previous results days down the years.

This year GCSE results day falls on Thursday, August 21. Good luck to everyone getting their results this week!

Before tomorrow, let’s take a look back at previous results days over the years.

Are there any familiar faces you recognise?

These girls at St Wilfrid's School seemed impressed with their 2008 results!

1. Jumping for joy

These girls at St Wilfrid's School seemed impressed with their 2008 results! Photo: Google

Proud of their results at Hebburn Comprehensive School in 2009 but how many faces do you recognise?

2. Hebburn Comprehensive

Proud of their results at Hebburn Comprehensive School in 2009 but how many faces do you recognise? Photo: Google

Sophie Thompson and Anna Cuspin celebrated their GCSE's at St Joseph's 16 years ago.

3. St Joseph's Catholic Academy

Sophie Thompson and Anna Cuspin celebrated their GCSE's at St Joseph's 16 years ago. Photo: Shields Gazette

This duo are all smiles after receiving their GCSE results in 2014 at Harton Technology College

4. Harton College

This duo are all smiles after receiving their GCSE results in 2014 at Harton Technology College Photo: Shields Gazette

