13 retro photos of the Tyne and Wear Metro down the years

Having opened initially in 1980 when the Haymarket to Tynemouth line opened via Benton, the Tyne and Wear Metro is set for another huge period in the system’s history once again.

The system will soon be rolling out new train stock but before then we are taking a look back at how the Metro has changed over the years.

When the Tyne and Wear Metro first opened, it was intended to form part of a wider integrated public transport system, with the local bus network reconfigured to act as 'feeder' services for the Metro.

After the first opening of the line, other branches were added throughout the early 1980s across Newcastle and North Tynesde before the Metro opened its Heworth to South Shields line back in 1984.

Bank Foot to Newcastle Airport opened in 1991 before the system reached Sunderland in 2002.

Come with us as we take a look back through the history of the Tyne and Wear Metro.

1 . Haymarket Metro A view of Haymarket Metro Station Newcastle upon Tyne taken c.1990. The photograph shows the escalators and stairs which lead down to and from the Metro platforms.

2 . Metro construction in Jesmond A bird's eye view of construction work on the Metro in the Sandyford Road area Jesmond taken in 1978. Sandyford Road is in the foreground with the Metro site buildings beyond. The rear of houses on Jesmond Road West can be seen in the centre. Buildings in Jesmond and Sandyford can be seen in the background.

3 . Preparing for the Metro Preparing the new track at Chichester to carry the Metro line to Newcastle. Can you remember this?