13 retro photos of the Tyne and Wear Metro down the years

Having opened initially in 1980 when the Haymarket to Tynemouth line opened via Benton, the Tyne and Wear Metro is set for another huge period in the system’s history once again.
The system will soon be rolling out new train stock but before then we are taking a look back at how the Metro has changed over the years.
When the Tyne and Wear Metro first opened, it was intended to form part of a wider integrated public transport system, with the local bus network reconfigured to act as 'feeder' services for the Metro.
After the first opening of the line, other branches were added throughout the early 1980s across Newcastle and North Tynesde before the Metro opened its Heworth to South Shields line back in 1984.
Bank Foot to Newcastle Airport opened in 1991 before the system reached Sunderland in 2002.
Come with us as we take a look back through the history of the Tyne and Wear Metro.
