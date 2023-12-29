News you can trust since 1849
14 more stunning scenes sent in by South Tyneside readers in 2023

Photos from around South Tyneside sent in by readers during 2023.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 29th Dec 2023, 12:11 GMT

Back in June 2023 we launched our 'Good morning photo posts' which sees readers share their snaps from around South Tyneside to be feature on our 'Good morning' post on Facebook each day.

We've had so many photos sent in since then and it has been great to see readers get involved and sharing their incredible pictures.

From snowy scenes to stunning sunsets we've had pictures covering all kinds of weather.

We've put together a gallery featuring just a selection of readers photos.

Continue sending your photos to us in Facebook or via email [email protected]

Credit: Dawn Watson

1. A colourful scene in South Shields

Credit: Dawn Watson

Credit: Jason Quinn

2. Marsden Rock

Credit: Jason Quinn

Credit: Connor Rowden

3. Snowy scenes at The Groyne

Credit: Connor Rowden

Credit: Lindsay Dobson

4. A vibrant scene

Credit: Lindsay Dobson

