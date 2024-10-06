14 retro photos to remind you of life in South Tyneside in 1991

Let’s head back to South Tyneside in 1991 for today’s retro.

A Lukes Lane walk, an Ellison Primary School fundraiser, and St Wilfrid’s pupils getting ready for a performance. The common denominator is they all happened in 1991.

And here is the proof as well as half a dozen more reminders from the borough 32 years ago.

Were you pictured doing a tandem ride for Comic Relief, or appearing in a South Tyneside College band?

If you were, we have it all in the Shields Gazette archives. Take a look and then get in touch to tell us about your own memories.

Who remembers this scene from Boulevard in 1991? Photo: Shields Gazette

1. The Boulevard team

Who remembers this scene from Boulevard in 1991?

Pupils from Mortimer Comprehensive School visited the RSPB educational scheme at Marsden in 1991. RSPB teacher-naturalist Steve Allen is pictured front and Sid Gulbrandsen is with the children. Pupil Mark Stephenson is dressed up. Can you tell us more about the photo? Photo: Shields Gazette

2. On a visit to Marsden

Pupils from Mortimer Comprehensive School visited the RSPB educational scheme at Marsden in 1991. RSPB teacher-naturalist Steve Allen is pictured front and Sid Gulbrandsen is with the children. Pupil Mark Stephenson is dressed up. Can you tell us more about the photo?

Building a giant dolls' house at the town's museum in 1991 were, left to right: Jacqueline Newman, Jill Tubbritt, Tracy Rossiter and Helen Newman. Photo: Shields Gazette

3. An impressive dolls house

Building a giant dolls' house at the town's museum in 1991 were, left to right: Jacqueline Newman, Jill Tubbritt, Tracy Rossiter and Helen Newman.

Jimmy Cricket pulled in a huge audience at Bents Park in August 1991. Did you see him? Photo: Shields Gazette

4. A big welcome to Jimmy

Jimmy Cricket pulled in a huge audience at Bents Park in August 1991. Did you see him?

