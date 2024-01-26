14 stunning reader photos of Whitburn landmark Souter Lighthouse

The historic lighthouse at Whitburn overlooks nature-rich clifftop grasslands, coastal park and a rugged coastline.

The lighthouse was constructed in 1871 and was the first lighthouse in the world to be actually designed and built specifically to use alternating electric current, the most advanced lighthouse technology of its day. After being decommissioned by Trinity House (the national lighthouse authority) in 1988, Souter Lighthouse was acquired by the National Trust, who now manage it as a visitor attraction.

It is open to the public; the engine room, light tower and keeper's living quarters are all on view. The landmark has become a popular spot for many to visit, enjoy walks and photograph.

Check out these photos of Souter Lighthouse sent in by readers.

