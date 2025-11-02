15 adorable dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust looking for homes in the North East

4 . Tara (American Bulldog)

Tara is ready to enjoy all the luxuries home life has to offer with her forever family. She is housetrained, travels well in the car, and would benefit from adopters who are happy to gradually build up any time alone if needed. Tara would love her home to have a secure garden where she can sunbathe and potter about in. Tara has been great with her carers here and will be fine to live with teenagers who are confident around larger breeds. | Dogs Trust Darlington