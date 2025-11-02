15 adorable dogs and puppies at the Dogs Trust looking for homes in the North East

Darlington, Leeds, and Edinburgh rehoming centres have more than 80 dogs in search of their families and this is just a small selection of those on offer.
Take a look and see if you can open your heart and home to a furry friend.
1. Looking for a forever home
2. Beanie (Staffordshire Bull Terrier)
Bundle of energy, Beanie, is going to be bags of fun in the right home. She’s a very confident pup and is sure to keep her new family on their toes! Training has been started and will need continuing as well as providing positive outlets to keep her mentally and physically stimulated. She’s a quick learner and will love having a ‘job’ to do. | Dogs Trust Darlington
3. Hugo (American Akita Cross)
Hugo is an excitable lad with a sensitive side. He’ll flourish with adopters who are happy to continue training and understand not to rush him into new situations. Once he’s found his paws and settled into home life, alone time could be gradually built up. Hugo was previously housetrained so should just need a little refresher with this. | Dogs Trust Darlington
4. Tara (American Bulldog)
Tara is ready to enjoy all the luxuries home life has to offer with her forever family. She is housetrained, travels well in the car, and would benefit from adopters who are happy to gradually build up any time alone if needed. Tara would love her home to have a secure garden where she can sunbathe and potter about in. Tara has been great with her carers here and will be fine to live with teenagers who are confident around larger breeds. | Dogs Trust Darlington