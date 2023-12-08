15 festive photos from Christmas Jumper Day in South Tyneside

Save the Children's Christmas Jumper Day took place yesterday with million of people taking part donning their best Christmas jumpers.

There's more to Christmas Jumper Day than wearing a silly jumper. You'll be helping children facing serious issues like war, hunger and poverty.

And this year, with so many children having a really tough time, getting involved matters more than ever.

All though Christmas Jumper Day was yesterday the event can be marked any time throughout the month.

We asked our readers to send in their best Christmas Jumper Day photos.

As always we received lots of great festive photos. Check out the gallery to see who you can spot.

1 . Savannah looks great in her Christmas jumper Credit: Danielle Brennan Photo Sales

2 . Brodie, Connor and Halle on Christmas Jumper Day Credit: Toni Leigh Photo Sales

4 . Sean age seven in his Minecraft jumper Credit: Tina Caddoo Photo Sales