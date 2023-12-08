News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

15 festive photos from Christmas Jumper Day in South Tyneside

Children celebrating Christmas Jumper Day in South Tyneside in photos.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 8th Dec 2023, 10:02 GMT

Save the Children's Christmas Jumper Day took place yesterday with million of people taking part donning their best Christmas jumpers.

There's more to Christmas Jumper Day than wearing a silly jumper. You'll be helping children facing serious issues like war, hunger and poverty.

And this year, with so many children having a really tough time, getting involved matters more than ever.

All though Christmas Jumper Day was yesterday the event can be marked any time throughout the month.

We asked our readers to send in their best Christmas Jumper Day photos.

As always we received lots of great festive photos. Check out the gallery to see who you can spot.

READ MORE: New Police programme to target bike-related anti social behaviour Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Credit: Danielle Brennan

1. Savannah looks great in her Christmas jumper

Credit: Danielle Brennan

Photo Sales
Credit: Toni Leigh

2. Brodie, Connor and Halle on Christmas Jumper Day

Credit: Toni Leigh

Photo Sales
Credit: Christina May

3. Izzy is feeling festive

Credit: Christina May

Photo Sales
Credit: Tina Caddoo

4. Sean age seven in his Minecraft jumper

Credit: Tina Caddoo

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Christmas