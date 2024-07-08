16 fantastic photos as South Tyneside's Summer Parade returns for 2024

This Saturday, June 6 saw hundreds of people take to the streets of South Shields to celebrate the 2024 edition of the South Tyneside Summer Parade.
The parade, one of the many exciting activities taking place as part of the This Is South Tyneside Festival, has taken its theme as Celebration, marking many landmark dates on the local calendar.
Speaking before the evening, Claire Finlay, project officer with Cultural Spring which is helping South Tyneside Council to deliver the parade, promised it would be one of the best ones yet.
“We’re very excited to have so many people who have come forward to take part and there’s going to be a lot more people involved than last year,” she said.
Among the important events highlighted in the parade werevthe 50 year anniversary of the formation of the borough of South Tyneside and the 30th anniversary of The Customs House.
