16 photos from last year’s Bents Park summer concerts in South Shields
As the Bents Park summer concerts return, we take a look back at the 2022 event.
The Bents Park summer concerts return tomorrow, Sunday, July 9, with The Vamps taking to the stage as the headline act.
The following weeks will see superstars such as Jason Donovan, boyband heroes Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy as part of Boyzlife and ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again perform in South Shields, with support from local artists.
As a celebration of the annual summer concerts returning, we are taking a look back at the incredible artists and crowd scenes from last year.
Take a look at our gallery of images and see if you can spot yourself!