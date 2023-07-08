16 photos from last year’s Bents Park summer concerts in South Shields

As the Bents Park summer concerts return, we take a look back at the 2022 event.

The Bents Park summer concerts return tomorrow, Sunday, July 9, with The Vamps taking to the stage as the headline act.

The following weeks will see superstars such as Jason Donovan, boyband heroes Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy as part of Boyzlife and ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again perform in South Shields, with support from local artists.

As a celebration of the annual summer concerts returning, we are taking a look back at the incredible artists and crowd scenes from last year.

Take a look at our gallery of images and see if you can spot yourself!

1 . D:Ream D:Ream took to the stage as part of the Dance Revival weekend. Photo Sales

2 . Fun with friends People flocked to the Bents Park in groups, to enjoy the fun with friends. Photo Sales

3 . Kelly Llorenna Kelly Llorenna sang her biggest hits from both her solo career and as part of N Trance. Photo Sales

4 . Picnic on the grass People tend to bring picnics to the summer concerts to make the most of the day. Photo Sales