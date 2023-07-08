News you can trust since 1849
16 photos from last year’s Bents Park summer concerts in South Shields

As the Bents Park summer concerts return, we take a look back at the 2022 event.

By Holly Allton
Published 8th Jul 2023, 14:49 BST

The Bents Park summer concerts return tomorrow, Sunday, July 9, with The Vamps taking to the stage as the headline act. 

The following weeks will see superstars such as Jason Donovan, boyband heroes Brian McFadden and Keith Duffy as part of Boyzlife and ABBA tribute band Bjorn Again perform in South Shields, with support from local artists.

As a celebration of the annual summer concerts returning, we are taking a look back at the incredible artists and crowd scenes from last year.

Take a look at our gallery of images and see if you can spot yourself!

D:Ream took to the stage as part of the Dance Revival weekend.

1. D:Ream

D:Ream took to the stage as part of the Dance Revival weekend.

People flocked to the Bents Park in groups, to enjoy the fun with friends.

2. Fun with friends

People flocked to the Bents Park in groups, to enjoy the fun with friends.

Kelly Llorenna sang her biggest hits from both her solo career and as part of N Trance.

3. Kelly Llorenna

Kelly Llorenna sang her biggest hits from both her solo career and as part of N Trance.

People tend to bring picnics to the summer concerts to make the most of the day.

4. Picnic on the grass

People tend to bring picnics to the summer concerts to make the most of the day.

