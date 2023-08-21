16 photos from Readhead Park's centenary celebrations

16 photos from Readhead's Park centenary celebrations from the weekend - do you spot someone you know?

Crowds gathered in Readhead Park, South Shields on Saturday to celebrate a centenary event of the park being gifted to the council.

To celebrate 100 years Friends of Readhead Park hosted a special event including a range of stalls, a singer, artwork exhibition and sales by artist Sheila Graber, raffles and tombola and refreshments and snacks.

Cllr Glenn Thompson of Friends of Readhead Park said: "All the stall holders were asking us when the next event would be, I’m pretty sure everyone did well.

"Most importantly though was that the local community and the wider community came along in droves to support the event and really enjoyed it.

"We are pretty sure we will be holding another similar event, possibly next Easter, and again next August but we are still talking about this."

READ MORE: Dogs Trust launches appeal to help survivors fleeing domestic abuse

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

1 . Keeping the crowds entertained Singer performing for visitors in the park Photo Sales

2 . Checking out the stalls Crowds exploring what's on offer Photo Sales

3 . Poser pup This dog is making the most of the day Photo Sales