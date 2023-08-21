News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
British teen ‘raped in Spanish hotel room by six tourists’
Chris Evans reveals skin cancer diagnosis on Virgin Radio show
US shop owner shot dead in California for displaying Pride flag
The UK's most prolific child serial killer to be sentenced today
Graham Linehan performs at Holyrood after second venue cancels
Sir Michael Parkinson dies aged 88 following brief illness

16 photos from Readhead Park's centenary celebrations

16 photos from Readhead's Park centenary celebrations from the weekend - do you spot someone you know?

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 21st Aug 2023, 10:03 BST

Crowds gathered in Readhead Park, South Shields on Saturday to celebrate a centenary event of the park being gifted to the council.

To celebrate 100 years Friends of Readhead Park hosted a special event including a range of stalls, a singer, artwork exhibition and sales by artist Sheila Graber, raffles and tombola and refreshments and snacks.

Cllr Glenn Thompson of Friends of Readhead Park said: "All the stall holders were asking us when the next event would be, I’m pretty sure everyone did well.

"Most importantly though was that the local community and the wider community came along in droves to support the event and really enjoyed it.

"We are pretty sure we will be holding another similar event, possibly next Easter, and again next August but we are still talking about this."

READ MORE: Dogs Trust launches appeal to help survivors fleeing domestic abuse

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Singer performing for visitors in the park

1. Keeping the crowds entertained

Singer performing for visitors in the park

Photo Sales
Crowds exploring what's on offer

2. Checking out the stalls

Crowds exploring what's on offer

Photo Sales
This dog is making the most of the day

3. Poser pup

This dog is making the most of the day

Photo Sales
Visitors checking out the art work

4. Admiring the art

Visitors checking out the art work

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:South ShieldsCommunity