Continuing the celebrations of National Pet Day, we’ve put together another gallery of pets across South Tyneside.

We’ve had so many photos sent in by readers sharing the love from their pets and we’ve loved seeing all of your photos.

From cats to dogs and bunnies to birds, there’s a great selection of pets across the borough.

Check out our gallery to see if you can spot your pet.

READ MORE: Consultant Radiologist retires after more than 40 years with NHS