17 shocking images as far-right violence erupts in Sunderland after Southport stabbings

Liam Kennedy
By Liam Kennedy

Editor of NewcastleWorld and the Shields Gazette

Published 2nd Aug 2024, 22:14 BST
Updated 2nd Aug 2024, 22:34 BST

Sunderland city centre has been under attack from far-right yobs - as a mosque and the police force are targeted.

Thugs set a car on fire, launched attacks towards police officers and vehicles as well as well as taking aim at the Masjid e Anwaar e Madinaa mosque in a night of violence in the North East.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday (JUL 29).

Axel Rudakubana, 17, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) where a judge ruled his identity could be made public.

He has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The teenager was born in Cardiff, but false information about his immigration status spread on social media.

Riots followed the tragedies in the town in which 53 police officers were injured and eight were treated in hospital suffering from serious injuries. Three police dogs were also injured. Here’s 17 SHOCK images from the scenes in Sunderland city centre.

Scenes of unrest as protesters gather at Millfield Mosque in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy.

1. Police cordon

Scenes of unrest as protesters gather at Millfield Mosque in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

A car is toppled over and set alight during scenes of disorder in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy.

2. Crowds gather in the city centre

A car is toppled over and set alight during scenes of disorder in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

A car is toppled over and set alight during scenes of disorder in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy.

3. A car is set alight in Sunderland

A car is toppled over and set alight during scenes of disorder in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

Protesters spray fire extinguishers at riot police officers during scenes of unrest in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy.

4. Police are sprayed with an extinguisher

Protesters spray fire extinguishers at riot police officers during scenes of unrest in Sunderland this evening (FRI), which follows on from rioting in Hartlepool earlier this week after the Southport stabbing tragedy. | North News & Pictures Ltd nort

