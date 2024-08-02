Thugs set a car on fire, launched attacks towards police officers and vehicles as well as well as taking aim at the Masjid e Anwaar e Madinaa mosque in a night of violence in the North East.

Alice Dasilva Aguiar, nine, Bebe King, six, and Elsie Dot Stancombe, seven, were stabbed to death at a Taylor Swift-themed dance class in Southport on Monday (JUL 29).

Axel Rudakubana, 17, appeared at Liverpool Crown Court yesterday (Tuesday) where a judge ruled his identity could be made public.

He has been charged with three counts of murder, 10 counts of attempted murder and possession of a bladed article.

The teenager was born in Cardiff, but false information about his immigration status spread on social media.

Riots followed the tragedies in the town in which 53 police officers were injured and eight were treated in hospital suffering from serious injuries. Three police dogs were also injured. Here’s 17 SHOCK images from the scenes in Sunderland city centre.

