18-year-old man found dead in Marsden following concern for welfare

It has been confirmed that an 18-year-old man has tragically died, following a concern for the welfare of a man in the Marsden area of South Shields.

Last night (Thursday, October 5), shortly after 7.10pm, police officers and emergency services were dispatched to the area in South Shields, after Northumbria Police received the report.

A search and rescue helicopter from HM Coastguard and an all weather lifeboat from Tynemouth RNLI were also dispatched to help the search.

Sadly, an 18-year-man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said: “Shortly after 7.10pm yesterday (Thursday) police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Marsden area of South Shields.

“Officers and emergency services attended the area to carry out searches but tragically found the body of an 18-year-old man.”

