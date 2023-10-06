News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING
Extradition order signed for US rape suspect Nicholas Rossi
Scotland hit with amber flood warnings as 'heatwave' approaches south
Coach diver 'slumped' at wheel in fatal Liverpool bus crash
Thousands evacuated as wildfires rip through Tenerife
Bradley Lowery's mum thanks fans: 'I cried happy tears'
Just Stop Oil protesters disrupt Les Miserables West End performance

18-year-old man found dead in Marsden following concern for welfare

Officers and emergency services were dispatched to the scene, but the man was tragically found deceased.

By Holly Allton
Published 6th Oct 2023, 12:20 BST- 1 min read
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

It has been confirmed that an 18-year-old man has tragically died, following a concern for the welfare of a man in the Marsden area of South Shields.

Last night (Thursday, October 5), shortly after 7.10pm, police officers and emergency services were dispatched to the area in South Shields, after Northumbria Police received the report.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

A search and rescue helicopter from HM Coastguard and an all weather lifeboat from Tynemouth RNLI were also dispatched to help the search.

Sadly, an 18-year-man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Most Popular

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

A spokesperson for Northumbria Police said:  “Shortly after 7.10pm yesterday (Thursday) police received a report of concern for the welfare of a man in the Marsden area of South Shields.

“Officers and emergency services attended the area to carry out searches but tragically found the body of an 18-year-old man.”

Police were called to South Shields, but tragically found an 18-year-old man dead.Police were called to South Shields, but tragically found an 18-year-old man dead.
Police were called to South Shields, but tragically found an 18-year-old man dead.
Hide Ad
Hide Ad

They continued: “His family have been notified and are being offered specialist support at this time. “There is not believed to be any third-party involvement and a report will be prepared for the coroner.”

Related topics:MarsdenEmergency servicesSouth ShieldsNorthumbria Police