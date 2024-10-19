Ah the memories. Let’s head out for another look back on a cracking night in South Shields. We have 19 more photos to show you from the Ganoot series of events held in years gone by.

They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and there are faces galore for you to recognise from 16 years ago.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . Enjoying their time together Is there someone you know in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves. | SG Photo Sales

2 . Smiles from 2008 Heading back in time. Photo: Wayne Groves | SG Photo Sales

3 . In the picture Memories from 15 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves | SG Photo Sales