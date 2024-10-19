19 nostalgic photos from a South Tyneside night out in 2008

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 19th Oct 2024, 06:00 BST

Let's rewind to a night on the town in 2008.

Ah the memories. Let’s head out for another look back on a cracking night in South Shields. We have 19 more photos to show you from the Ganoot series of events held in years gone by.

They come to us courtesy of Wayne Groves and there are faces galore for you to recognise from 16 years ago.

Have a look and see if you can spot someone you know.

Is there someone you know in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves.

1. Enjoying their time together

Is there someone you know in this scene? Photo: Wayne Groves. | SG

Heading back in time. Photo: Wayne Groves

2. Smiles from 2008

Heading back in time. Photo: Wayne Groves | SG

Memories from 15 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves

3. In the picture

Memories from 15 years ago. Photo: Wayne Groves | SG

Enjoying the atmosphere of a 2008 night out. Photo: Wayne Groves.

4. Busy in 2008

Enjoying the atmosphere of a 2008 night out. Photo: Wayne Groves. | SG

