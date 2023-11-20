20 photos of South Tyneside celebrating Children in Need

20 photos of youngsters across South Tyneside in their Children in Need outfits.

Children in Need helps to raise vital funds for children across the UK facing difficult situations and this year £33,513,325 was raised. The cause is well known for its character Pudsey Bear which many people dress up for each year to mark the day.

We asked our readers to send in photos of their Children in Need and spotty outfits and the photos didn't disappoint.

Take a look at our album and see if you can spot someone you know.

1 . Brothers Grayson and Tommy in their matching Pudsey outfits Credit: Shannon Tiffin Photo Sales

2 . A happy Myla in her Children in Need outfit Credit: Katie Slater Photo Sales

3 . Pippa in her full Pudsey attire Credit: Samantha Carter Photo Sales