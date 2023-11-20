News you can trust since 1849
BREAKING

20 photos of South Tyneside celebrating Children in Need

20 photos of youngsters across South Tyneside in their Children in Need outfits.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 20th Nov 2023, 10:15 GMT

Children in Need helps to raise vital funds for children across the UK facing difficult situations and this year £33,513,325 was raised. The cause is well known for its character Pudsey Bear which many people dress up for each year to mark the day.

We asked our readers to send in photos of their Children in Need and spotty outfits and the photos didn't disappoint.

Take a look at our album and see if you can spot someone you know.

READ MORE: Jarrow MP reacts to the announcement of town's Boots closure

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Credit: Shannon Tiffin

1. Brothers Grayson and Tommy in their matching Pudsey outfits

Credit: Shannon Tiffin

Photo Sales
Credit: Katie Slater

2. A happy Myla in her Children in Need outfit

Credit: Katie Slater

Photo Sales
Credit: Samantha Carter

3. Pippa in her full Pudsey attire

Credit: Samantha Carter

Photo Sales
Credit: Kelsey Gordon

4. Rose, four months celebrates her first Children in Need

Credit: Kelsey Gordon

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
Related topics:Children in NeedSouth Tyneside