20 photos of spooktacular carved pumpkins across South Tyneside

South Tyneside readers' share their best carved pumpkins for Halloween.

Pumpkin carving has become a tradition for many over the Halloween period and it's a chance for many to show off their artistic skills and get creative.

From frightening faces to well known characters it's up to you what you decide to carve into your pumpkin.

We asked readers to share some of their best carved pumpkins and the photos didn't disappoint.

Check out this gallery we've put together of some of the photos we received.

Can you spot your pumpkin?

Spooky pumpkin Excellent carving skills on this pumpkin Credit: Emily Hayes

Happy children carving their pumpkins James, Freddy and Lucia are pros at pumpkin carving Credit: Abbie Cameron

Scary spider pumpkin We love this scary spider carved into a pumpkin Credit: Katelyn Adams