20 photos of spooktacular carved pumpkins across South Tyneside

South Tyneside readers' share their best carved pumpkins for Halloween.

Hayley Lovely
By Hayley Lovely
Published 30th Oct 2023, 09:34 GMT

Pumpkin carving has become a tradition for many over the Halloween period and it's a chance for many to show off their artistic skills and get creative.

From frightening faces to well known characters it's up to you what you decide to carve into your pumpkin.

We asked readers to share some of their best carved pumpkins and the photos didn't disappoint.

Check out this gallery we've put together of some of the photos we received.

Can you spot your pumpkin?

READ MORE: The Customs House launch art competition to celebrate 30 years

Excellent carving skills on this pumpkin Credit: Emily Hayes

1. Spooky pumpkin

Excellent carving skills on this pumpkin Credit: Emily Hayes

Photo Sales
James, Freddy and Lucia are pros at pumpkin carving Credit: Abbie Cameron

2. Happy children carving their pumpkins

James, Freddy and Lucia are pros at pumpkin carving Credit: Abbie Cameron

Photo Sales
We love this scary spider carved into a pumpkin Credit: Katelyn Adams

3. Scary spider pumpkin

We love this scary spider carved into a pumpkin Credit: Katelyn Adams

Photo Sales
Some great carvings on these pumpkins Credit: Danielle Surrey

4. A trio of pumpkins

Some great carvings on these pumpkins Credit: Danielle Surrey

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 5
Next Page
