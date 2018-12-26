27 pictures from the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip in South Shields

This year there were two simultaneous dips on the seafront at South Shields, including this one in aid of Cancer Connections, where dippers included Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, who is a patron of the charity.
It’s a festive tradition which seems to grow in popularity every year - the Boxing Day Dip.
