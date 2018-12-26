27 pictures from the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip in South Shields

It’s a festive tradition which seems to grow in popularity every year - the Boxing Day Dip.

This year there were two simultaneous dips on the seafront at South Shields, including this one in aid of Cancer Connections, where dippers included Little Mix singer Jade Thirlwall, who is a patron of the charity.

1. Before taking a dip Time for a selfie before the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

2. Little Mix star's birthday dip Little Mix pop star Jade Thirlwall celebrated her birthday with nephew Karl Thirlwall at the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

3. Don't forget your dressing gown Former Paralympic swimming champion Josef Craig is another long-time supporter of the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

4. Getting ready for the dip Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall with her nephew Karl, Daniel Rundle, left, and Jeff Rundle at the Cancer Connections Boxing Day Dip. Johnston Press Buy a Photo

View more