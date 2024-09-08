38 fantastic photos as thousands brave the bad weather for the 2024 Great North Run

Around 60,000 runners gathered in the North East on Sunday, September 8, to take part in the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run.
The iconic half-marathon, which takes runners from Newcastle city centre to the South Shields coast, is the biggest event in the region’s running calendar.
Despite the heavy rain soaking both participants and spectators, spirits were high as runners made their way along the 13.1-mile long route.
Take a look through our gallery of fantastic photos from the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.