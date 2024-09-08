38 fantastic photos as thousands brave the bad weather for the 2024 Great North Run

Around 60,000 runners gathered in the North East on Sunday, September 8, to take part in the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run.

The iconic half-marathon, which takes runners from Newcastle city centre to the South Shields coast, is the biggest event in the region’s running calendar.

Despite the heavy rain soaking both participants and spectators, spirits were high as runners made their way along the 13.1-mile long route.

Take a look through our gallery of fantastic photos from the 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run.

The 2024 AJ Bell Great North Run Thousands braved the bad weather to take part in the 2024 Great North Run.

The start of the race The start of the AJ Bell 2024 Great North Run in Newcastle city centre.

A varied line-up The Great North Run is the only place you'll see Batman with Santa Claus, Marge Simpson and Buddy the Elf.