6 ice rinks across the North East to enjoy this winter

Ice rinks are popping up across the country and you can enjoy skating across the North East.

With Christmas lights turning on, markets opening very soon and presents being ordered across the North East, some traditions are yet to be completed this year for families, including heading to an ice rink to enjoy a session of skating.

There are plenty of places to enjoy the winter pastime across the North East and these are some of the most popular options across the region.

Ocean Beach Pleasure Park

Over in South Tyneside, South Shields' Ocean Beach Pleasure Park will be opening its rink on Friday, December 8 and will remain open until the New Year on Sunday, January 7.

Open sessions last one hour with adults costing £10 and kids costing £8. These can be booked online through the site's website. Group deals for families are also available.

Centre for Life, Newcastle

Newcastle's most central ice rink is already open to the public, having kicked off the festive season on Saturday, November 11.

The site will remain open until Sunday, January 7 2024 and is only closed on Christmas Day, Boxing Day and New Year's Day.

Sessions can be enjoyed by simply turning up or booking in advance, although the latter is preferred by the attraction and the rink is open from 9:30am into the evening.

Prices have been confirmed as £15 for over 18s. Children aged ten or over cost £13.50 while children aged nine or under cost £11.50.

Whitley Bay Ice Rink

As the only year-round family ice rink in the North East, this North Tyneside offering is hugely popular for families.

In addition to regular open skating sessions, lessons are also on offer with no pre booking needed for open sessions. These cost £8.50 for adults and £8 for kids with lessons starting from £6.50.

Open sessions are available seven days per week and the venue has a full timeable of available options on its website.

Rainton Arena

Situated just outside of Sunderland, this rink will open on Friday, November 24 as part of the venue's Winter Woderland which includes food stalls, SAnta's grotto and fairground rides.

Tickets can be booked through the Rainton Arena website with the event running until New Year's Eve. A full list of open dates and times is also available through the venue website.

Border Ice Rink

Further north, Border Ice Rink in Northumberland is mainly used for curling, although it also hosts regular open sessions.

These family sessions are on Sunday afternoons and start from £7.50. They can be booked through the venue's website.

The venue's skating club, which includes lessons, is also available each Sunday and can be joined online.

Further afield, Bishop Auckland in County Durham will open its ice rink on Friday, November 24 in the town's marketplace for one weekend only as part of the local Christmas Town event.