Take a look at the views of South Tyneside from an aerial perspective.

7 aerial views of South Tyneside in the past

By Holly Allton
Published 6th Jun 2023, 17:36 BST

Have you ever wanted to experience the beauty of South Tyneside from an aerial perspective?

Thanks to Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums, you can experience the stunning views of the borough dating back to the early 1950s.

In our gallery below, you can take a look at South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow from a birds-eye view, and see how much our borough has changed over the years.

Here is a expansive shot of Jarrow in 1963.

1. Jarrow 1963

Here is a expansive shot of Jarrow in 1963.

Here, we can see Marsden Grotto as it was in 1971, alongside Marsden Rock which is still there today.

2. Marsden Grotto 1971

Here, we can see Marsden Grotto as it was in 1971, alongside Marsden Rock which is still there today.

In this image, work in progress to create the Tyne Tunnel can be seen.

3. Jarrow 1963

In this image, work in progress to create the Tyne Tunnel can be seen.

Here is Westoe Colliery, photographed in 1954.

4. Westoe Colliery 1954

Here is Westoe Colliery, photographed in 1954.

