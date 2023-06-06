7 aerial views of South Tyneside in the past

Take a look at the views of South Tyneside from an aerial perspective.

Have you ever wanted to experience the beauty of South Tyneside from an aerial perspective?

Thanks to Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums, you can experience the stunning views of the borough dating back to the early 1950s.

In our gallery below, you can take a look at South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow from a birds-eye view, and see how much our borough has changed over the years.

1 . Jarrow 1963 Here is a expansive shot of Jarrow in 1963. Photo Sales

2 . Marsden Grotto 1971 Here, we can see Marsden Grotto as it was in 1971, alongside Marsden Rock which is still there today. Photo Sales

3 . Jarrow 1963 In this image, work in progress to create the Tyne Tunnel can be seen. Photo Sales

4 . Westoe Colliery 1954 Here is Westoe Colliery, photographed in 1954. Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2