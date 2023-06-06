7 aerial views of South Tyneside in the past
Take a look at the views of South Tyneside from an aerial perspective.
Have you ever wanted to experience the beauty of South Tyneside from an aerial perspective?
Thanks to Tyne and Wear Archives and Museums, you can experience the stunning views of the borough dating back to the early 1950s.
In our gallery below, you can take a look at South Shields, Hebburn and Jarrow from a birds-eye view, and see how much our borough has changed over the years.
Page 1 of 2