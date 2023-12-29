News you can trust since 1849
7 photos of North East celebrities celebrating Christmas 2023

Take a look at what our favourite celebrities got up to over the festive season. 

By Holly Allton
Published 29th Dec 2023, 14:43 GMT

As we look forward to a New Year, Christmas is well and truly coming to an end. 

But let’s take a look at how our favourite North East based celebrities celebrated the festive season, with images uploaded to Instagram.

1. Sam Fender

Sam Fender shared an image of himself playing the piano to Instagram, alongside the caption 'Merry Christmas 🎄❤️ See you in 2024 x'.

2. Jade Thirlwall

Little Mix star Jade Thirlwall spent Christmas with her family, including her two adorable dogs.

3. Joe McElderry

X Factor icon Joe McElderry shared an image of himself next to his Christmas tree, adorned with a Pinocchio bauble - which he is currently starring in.

4. Denise Welch

Denise Welch shared an image of her family enjoying Christmas dinner together, including famous ex-husband Tim Healy, and their superstar singer son, Matty Healy.

