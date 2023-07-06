7000 cannabis plants seized and 32 arrested in major North East clampdown

Northumbria Police have undertaken a major operation to clampdown on the criminal networks growing and supplying cannabis- seizing nearly 7,000 plants and making 32 arrests.

Operation Mille began in April and saw all police forces and a range of partner agencies work together.

Today that activity ended seeing 967 arrests nationally, more than 182,000 cannabis plants seized and almost £636,000 of suspected criminal cash recovered.

Across the Northumbria area, a total of 27 cannabis farms were identified, searched and dismantled.

Officers also worked with partners to help raise awareness in the community about the risks associated with cannabis farms, from exploitation and anti-social behaviour, to fire hazards.

Assistant Chief Constable Alastair Simpson of Northumbria Police, said:

“Over the last few months our teams have worked incredibly hard to ensure this operation was a success, and I think our results speak for themselves.

“We know no one wants to live next to a cannabis farm and be impacted by the corrosive, ripple effects of drug-dealing which is why this work is so important.

“Through Operation Mille, we were able to develop our intelligence picture, identify and dismantle numerous large-scale farms and grow houses as well as arrest a number of key individuals involved in the supply chain.

“This activity undoubtedly makes our communities stronger and safer and shows our commitment to tackling illegal drug supply.

“We know there are mixed views on the legalities of cannabis but the sad reality is that these criminal networks will use their profits to fund further criminal activity and are often involved in violence, human trafficking and slavery, and anti-social behaviour which is why it is so important we put an end to it.

“We will continue to work with our partners to pursue offenders, protect the vulnerable and empower our neighbourhoods.”

They added: “I’d also like to take this opportunity to thank our communities for their continued support. Please continue to be vigilant and report anything which doesn’t look or feel right.

