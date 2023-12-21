75% of North East households living in fuel poverty- worst affected region in UK

The North East is experiencing the highest levels of fuel poverty in the UK.

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The North East is experiencing the highest levels of fuel poverty across the UK- with 73.1% of households suffering.

A study conducted by BOXT analysed fuel poverty data to discover which areas were most affected and the North East was found to be the worst off with a massive increase of 25% on the estimations from a year prior.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It's predicted almost three-quarters of households will be fuel-poor by April 2024.

Andy Kerr, founder at BOXT, said: “It is sadly unsurprising but, nonetheless, shocking that such a high proportion of people in the UK are living in fuel poverty.

“This year, the UK government will be offering some help to those struggling to pay their energy bills. The Winter Fuel Payment scheme, a one-off payment of up to £600, is available to those born before September 25, 1957. There is also the Warm Home Discount Scheme, which is expected to run again this year, offering a one-off £150 discount to those eligible."

Read South Tyneside's news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day's news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Since the energy crisis began in Autumn 2021, the number of fuel-poor houses skyrocketed with many now having to make the impossible choice of going hungry or slipping into debt.

According to BOXT, the average electricity bull in the UK is around £1,214 per year and whilst the government did put vital energy crisis support in place last winter, more than one million eligible households missed out on it.

“That being said, it is clear that the support offered by the government is not enough to help most households, as the cost of living is still high in other areas too," continued Kerr. "We need to prioritise the development of long-term solutions to reduce our reliance on fossil fuels and make more sustainable energy solutions more accessible and affordable for households in the UK.”