World Vegan Day is this week and there is only one way to celebrate

With the number of people switching to occasional vegan meals in the UK increasing by 46% in 2020, the business for meat-free eats is bigger than ever.

While Newcastle may have built its culinary reputation on the simple joy of the humble sausage roll and award-winning steak restaurants, city also has plenty to offer for those who choose not to consume animal procucts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Read South Tyneside’s news on the go with our free email newsletters - bringing the headlines to your inbox. Catch up on the day’s news and sport and enjoy even more from your Gazette. Visit our website here to find out more and sign up.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Shields Gazette, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...