8 of the best vegan restaurants and cafes in the North East according to Google reviews
World Vegan Day is this week and there is only one way to celebrate
With the number of people switching to occasional vegan meals in the UK increasing by 46% in 2020, the business for meat-free eats is bigger than ever.
While Newcastle may have built its culinary reputation on the simple joy of the humble sausage roll and award-winning steak restaurants, city also has plenty to offer for those who choose not to consume animal procucts.
For World Vegan Day, which falls on Wednesday, November 1 this year, we have taken to Google reviews to find the top vegan sites across South Tyneside and the wider North East.