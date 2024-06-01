88 new cabin crew and pilots complete training ahead of summer flights from Newcastle Airport
After months of gruelling training, 67 new recruits have received their wings and are ready to take to the skies as cabin crew from Newcastle Airport ahead of TUI’s largest ever summer programme.
The majority of the training takes place at TUI’s Training Centre in East Midlands, where the new recruits are put through their paces and learn everything from safety, service and everything in between.
TUI’s Head of Cabin Crew Management Ian Campbell said: “This year we saw unprecedented interest, with thousands applying for the roles available; and 10,000 applications flying in during the first week.
“One day we could be teaching them how to safely pour a cup of tea and the next they are jumping out of an aircraft on our safety evacuation slide. This isn’t a normal 9 to 5, we operate 24/7, 365 days a year and the training is about getting the new recruits into that mindset.”
The new cabin crew have been recruited to work across each of TUI’s 23 regional bases. Before taking to the skies, new graduate attended their Wings ceremony the ultimate celebration of everything they have achieved over their 6 weeks of training.
In addition, a total of 21 new pilots have also joined the TUI ranks at Newcastle Airport and are ready to ferry customers to and from their holidays.
“Their commitment to working and studying hard to be the best cabin crew they can is inspiring and fuels the entire team’s motivation” added Campbell.
“The new entrants inject a wonderful dose of positive energy into our regional bases, and their excitement is contagious. The sheer volume of learning is always a shock to entrants, but when they get their wings and put on their uniforms it becomes real; they are finally in the job they’ve aspired to.”
