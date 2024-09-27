9 amazing retro photos of classic South Tyneside pubs from Hebburn's past

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 27th Sep 2024, 17:00 BST

Let's take a look back at Hebburn's past as we take a step into times gone by.

Which of these venues was your favourite for a drink with friends in South Tyneside over the years?

Did you enjoy mixing with pals in Wardles, The Clock, Caledonian or The Mill Lane?

Take a look at our selection of pubs and bars past and present and tell us which was your favourite.

Right back to 1965 for this view of The Kelly.

1. The Kelly

Right back to 1965 for this view of The Kelly. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Wardles Bar was in the picture in 2014.

2. Wardles

Wardles Bar was in the picture in 2014. | Shields Gazette Photo: Shields Gazette

Back to 2008 for this view of The Clock.

3. The Clock

Back to 2008 for this view of The Clock. | Shields Gazette Photo: Shields Gazette

The Mill Lane pictured in 2005. Does this bring back happy memories?

4. The Mill Tavern

The Mill Lane pictured in 2005. Does this bring back happy memories? | Shields Gazette Photo: Shields Gazette

