Reception classes at Harton Infants School. These pupils, who were in the classes of Mrs Rutherford, Mrs Hall and Mrs Britton, were all smiles 19 years ago. placeholder image
9 photos of children on their first days at school in South Tyneside in 2005

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 9th Nov 2024, 06:00 BST

Were you pictured on your first day of school in South Tyneside nearly 20 years ago?

Where has the time gone? All these little ones spent their first day at school 19 years ago

From Harton Infants to Marine Park and Bede Burn to All Saints, every one of these photos come from the Shields Gazette archives in 2005.

So if you were in Mrs Monte’s class at St Oswald’s, Mrs Woods at Bede Burn or Mrs Gregory’s at St Mary’s in Tyne Dock, we’ve got memories for you.

Mrs Monte's reception class at St Oswald's C of E Primary School in Hebburn. We're hoping you can spot someone you know.

1. St Oswald's

Mrs Monte's reception class at St Oswald's C of E Primary School in Hebburn. We're hoping you can spot someone you know. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Mrs Scullion and Mrs Cockburn's reception classes lined up for this 2005 photo.

2. St Aloysius RC Infants

Mrs Scullion and Mrs Cockburn's reception classes lined up for this 2005 photo. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

Take a look at Mrs Woods' reception class at Bede Burn Primary in Jarrow.

3. Bede Burn Primary

Take a look at Mrs Woods' reception class at Bede Burn Primary in Jarrow. | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

How many faces do you recognise in this 2005 photo from All Saints?

4. All Saints

How many faces do you recognise in this 2005 photo from All Saints? | SG Photo: Shields Gazette

