9 photos of retro tributes to the heroes of South Tyneside for Remembrance weekend

Jason Button
By Jason Button

Search and Trends Writer

Published 8th Nov 2024, 17:00 BST

The UK is paying tribute to its heroes as we fell silent in remembrance this weekend.

Remembrance Day marks the armistice agreement that ended the First World War on the eleventh hour of the eleventh day of the eleventh month in 1918.

Each year, we pay tribute with a silence in the honour of those who fell, as well as by wearing poppies such as in these 9 retro photos from South Tyneside.

From Bede Burn Primary School to Morrisons in Jarrow and Temple Park Junior School to Ashley Road Primary, we look at poppy scenes from the Shields Gazette archives.

The Word Knitting Group's giant poppies were in the picture in 2017 and so were Father Chris Fuller and knitter Joy Parker.

1. A beautiful reminder from 2017

The Word Knitting Group's giant poppies were in the picture in 2017 and so were Father Chris Fuller and knitter Joy Parker. Photo: Stu Norton

The 2016 Bede Burn Primary School remembrance display. Remember this?

2. Beautiful at Bede Burn Primary

The 2016 Bede Burn Primary School remembrance display. Remember this? Photo: Stu Norton

Corporal, Derek Lynn is presented with a poppy wreath by Year 6 pupils from Hylton Castle Primary school, Chloe Loiver, Jessica McCann, Neive Martin, Talia Andrews, Delta Cooper and Tegan Lines. Does this bring back memories from 2014?

3. Pictured at Hylton Castle Primary

Corporal, Derek Lynn is presented with a poppy wreath by Year 6 pupils from Hylton Castle Primary school, Chloe Loiver, Jessica McCann, Neive Martin, Talia Andrews, Delta Cooper and Tegan Lines. Does this bring back memories from 2014? Photo: CORRINA ATKINSON

A Remembrance Day display at Ropery Walk Primary School in 2005.

4. Retro at Ropery Walk

A Remembrance Day display at Ropery Walk Primary School in 2005. Photo: TC

