The Friends of Hebburn Cemetery have received royal recognition.

The Friends of Hebburn Cemetery have expressed their pride in receiving a visit from His Royal Highness The Duke of Gloucester on Wednesday, October 8.

During his visit to South Tyneside, the Duke officially opened the Viking Energy Network, in Jarrow, and visited Hebburn Cemetery to pay tribute to the volunteer group.

While at the cemetery, on Victoria Road West, His Royal Highness took the time to speak to the group of young people who help keep the cemetery clean and tidy every weekend.

He was also invited by volunteers laid a wreath at the Kelly Grave and planted a tree during his time there.

John Stewart, a founder member and chairman of the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery group, has told the Shields Gazette that he wanted to the visit to mainly centre around the youngsters who help out each week.

He said: “We were informed about a year-and-a-half ago about the possibility of a visit but then we never heard anything else about it.

During his visit to South Tyneside, the Duke took the time to speak to people of all ages. | Other 3rd Party

“Then we got a phone call from the Lord Lieutenant's Office to confirm that it would actually be going ahead.

“During all this, I asked for the visit to be centred on the young ones who help keep the cemetery tidy every Sunday.

“Everything went really well and the Duke was brilliant, he spoke to everybody who was invited to be there and then he would go and speak to members of the public as well.

The Duke of Gloucester laid a wreath at the Kelly Grave during his visit to Hebburn Cemetery. | South Tyneside Council

“It was brilliant and it is a big honour for everybody, but most of all for the kids who were amazed that someone from the Royal Family had come to Hebburn to thank them.”

You can find out more about the work that the Friends of Hebburn Cemetery carry out by visiting: https://www.facebook.com/groups/1036526136509412.